4 shot, 1 killed in shooting at Cleveland bar

Cleveland Police say that one person was killed and four others hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Freck's Lounge at the corner of East 112th Street and Superior Avenue around 1:20 am for reports of a fight and several people shot.

Police say that a fight broke out inside the bar and spilled out into the street, where a shootout happened. Officers recovered multiple shell casings from different weapons. Three cars were towed from the scene.

All five victims were taken to University Hospitals where one victim, a 45-year-old man, was pronounced dead.

The other four victims, a 43-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, all suffered gunshot wounds. Police say they do not appear to be life-threatening.

Their names have not yet been released.

No arrests have been made. Detectives continue to investigate.

