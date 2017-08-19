Cyclist struck and killed in Wayne County

The accident happened at the intersection of County Roads 6 and 78, also known as Friendsville Road and Hutton Road. (Source: Google Maps)

A cyclist was killed Friday night after he was struck by a truck.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 6 and 78 in Wayne Township, around 8pm.

Troopers with the Wooster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the deadly crash.

According to a media release, the cyclist, 42-year-old Jeremy Grimm, was riding south on County Road 6 and signaled to turn left onto County Road 78. At the same time, a pick-up truck driven by 53-year-old William McDaniel was on County Road 78 approaching the stop sign.

Troopers say McDaniel failed to yield and hit Grimm, who was ejected from the bicycle.

Grimm was pronounced dead on the scene. He was wearing a helmet and high-visibility clothing at the time of the crash.

The truck's driver and juvenile passenger were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

Both the truck and the bicycle were towed from the scene.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

It is the ninth fatal crash in Wayne County this year, according to the news release.

