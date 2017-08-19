Death of a 44-year-old Cleveland woman being investigated as a homicide

Homicide investigators were notified the death had been ruled a homicide, death by asphyxia. (Source: Raycom Media)

The death of a 44-year-old Cleveland woman is being investigated as a homicide. Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 13 officers responded to the 4600 block of West 147th Street for an unresponsive woman.

According to a news release Aileen B. Rosado was found on a bedroom floor, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers learned the victim had a history of medical issues, she had no reported signs of trauma.

Homicide investigators were notified the death had been ruled a homicide, death by asphyxia. There is no suspect at this time.

