'Match.com' method helps zoo animals find perfect matches

CINCINNATI (AP) - Zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo are looking to pair up compatible animals by drawing inspiration from the online dating website Match.com.

Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard calls the internal matchmaking service an animal version of the website. WCPO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vTHQZl ) the zoo's system draws on expert committees dedicated to the survival on specific species rather than computer algorithms.

There are about 450 of these Species Survival Plans, each dedicated to a specific animal species. And the method seems to be working, with the zoo's recent boom in baby animals.

Most notably, this includes the world-famous baby hippo Fiona.

The process is complicated. Maynard says the Cincinnati Zoo has a dozen people involved in committees that are charged with the matchmaking decisions.

