School buses to get wireless internet for lengthy commutes

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio students with lengthy commutes will be able to access Wi-Fi on new technologically advanced buses in a pilot program.

Ten yellow buses for Toledo Public Schools are now outfitted with wireless capabilities. The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2uMCT4d ) the program aims to give students a way to complete assignments and homework both on the way to school and on the way home.

Jim Gault, the school district's chief academic officer, says some students are riding the bus 45 minutes either way and the new program will make the ride more enjoyable and productive.

The majority of high school students in the district ride Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority buses, so the Wi-Fi services will mostly benefit students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

