Jose Ramirez back in the line up with the Cleveland Indians - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Jose Ramirez back in the line up with the Cleveland Indians

Posted by Mark Schwab, Sports Reporter/Anchor
Connect
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Indians got good news on the injury front on Saturday, and are still hoping for more good news.

Jose Ramirez is back in the line up for Saturday’s game vs. the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez missed the last two games after getting hit by a pitch in the right forearm during the first game of Thursday’s double-header in Minnesota.

Ramirez feared he broke a bone, but X-rays proved negative and he only needed a couple days off.

The club is hoping for good news with Corey Kluber. The ace of the staff sprained an ankle on Friday night while running to cover first base on a ground out.

The team feels he has a chance to make his next start, Wednesday against Boston at Progressive Field. Terry Francona will update the media before Saturday night’s game with any news on Kluber.

