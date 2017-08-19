Honorary 3-year-old firefighter loses his battle with cancer

The Hambden Fire Department posted on their Facebook Page that Dutch Cole was hands down the best "nozzle man" with the department. (Source Hambden Fire Department)

An honorary firefighter with the Hambden Fire Department lost his battle with cancer. The Hambden Fire Department posted on their Facebook Page that Dutch Cole was hands down the best "nozzle man" with the department.

The post said Cole came into the lives of the firefighters earlier this summer and stole all of their hearts. The HFD is asking people to keep Cole's family in your thoughts and prayers.

