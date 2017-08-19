Cleveland police looking for a missing 70-year-old man

Police said Roy Broomfield was last seen on the 16200 block of Sunny Glen Avenue. (Source Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a missing 70-year-old man. Police said Roy Broomfield was last seen on the 16200 block of Sunny Glen Avenue.

Broomfield is six-feet tall and has a medium build. He is unable to speak due to a stroke, Broomfield walks with a cane and drags one leg.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a baseball cap, jeans and a t-shirt.

If you have any information where Broomfield is you are asked to call police at 216-621-1234 or call 911.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.