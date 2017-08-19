Cleveland police: missing 70-year-old man has been found safe

The Cleveland Police Department says a missing 70-year-old man has been found safe and in good health.

Police reported that Roy Broomfield was discovered Saturday night in the area of East 76th and Kinsman after being last seen on the 16200 block of Sunny Glen Avenue. It's not known how long Broomfield had been missing.

Police were concerned about Broomfield's well-being because he is unable to speak due to a stroke, walks with a cane and drags one leg.

