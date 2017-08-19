Teenager injured in busy Public Square in downtown Cleveland

A correction has been issued after Cleveland police said a teenager had been shot in downtown Cleveland on Saturday. (Source: File)

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., at 100 Public Square. Police initially reported a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest.

On Sunday the Cleveland Police Department issued a news release saying the 17-year-old was injured when he shot a gun while running from police in Public Square, but he wasn't seriously injured.

