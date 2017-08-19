Teenager shot in busy Public Square in downtown Cleveland

Cleveland police say a teenager has been shot in downtown Cleveland.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., at 100 Public Square. Police say a 17 year old boy was shot in the chest.

The victim was taken to Metro Health Medical Center where his condition is not known.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

