Numbers drawn for $535 million Powerball jackpot - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Numbers drawn for $535 million Powerball jackpot

DES MOINES, IA (WOIO) -

The numbers have been drawn for one of the nation's biggest lottery jackpots.

Powerball announced Saturday night on its website that the winning numbers are: 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball 13. There was no immediate word on whether anyone one.

The final jackpot also hadn't been set. Going into the night, it was estimated at $535 million, which ranks as the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The prize has grown so large because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months, so the jackpot has grown after every drawing.

The odds of winning the giant prize is one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Powerball jackpot up to $535M, drawing Saturday

    Powerball jackpot up to $535M, drawing Saturday

    Thursday, August 17 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-08-17 14:00:30 GMT
    Friday, August 18 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:46:47 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $535 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $535 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

  • LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:43:41 GMT
    First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

  • Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:37:36 GMT
    Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly