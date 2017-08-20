Teen hurt while firing gun and running from Cleveland Police at Public Square

The Cleveland Police Department said the 17-year-old was injured when he shot a gun while running from police in Public Square, but he wasn't seriously injured. (Source WOIO)

A teenager was hurt while running from police on Saturday night. The Cleveland Police Department said the 17-year-old was injured when he shot a gun while running from police in Public Square, but he wasn't seriously injured.

The teen suffered a powder burn and was arrested. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 19.

When Cleveland Police arrived on the scene they saw several RTA Transit police officers chasing a suspect. Police heard the suspect fire a weapon.

Investigators said the man stopped running and had his right hand near his waist. Police drew their weapons and told him to stop and show his hands. CPD said the teen stepped into the street and ducked behind a car.

He went back onto the sidewalk and threw the gun over a fence. Police said he put up his hands up and was arrested.

The 17-year-old told police he was shot in the leg. He did not get shot, he had a powder burn from when he fired the gun.

This incident was not related to the 27-year-old man who was shot outside of Tower City on Saturday night. According to the police report the teen told police he got off the bus and saw investigators walking behind him, he was nervous and thought the police were after him.

He was taken to the doctor to treat the burn and was booked into juvenile detention.

