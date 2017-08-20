WATCH LIVE: No Hate rally being held in Lakewood

A No Hate rally is being held in Lakewood on Sunday. According to the news release the event is being held after recent events in the country and in Lakewood.



Lakewood residents wrote messages of love with chalk next to three swastikas after they woke up to the symbols spray painted on their sidewalks Wednesday morning on Belle Avenue.

A 32-year-old woman was killed after police said 20-year-old James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. last week.

The event is nonpartisan. State Representative Nickie Antonio and Lakewood City Council President Sam O'Leary will speak at the rally.

