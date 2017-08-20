No Hate rally held in Lakewood after violence in Charlottesville

During the No Hate rally in Lakewood the crowd chanted "Hate has no home here," one of the speakers at the event said adults set the example for children. (Source WOIO)

A No Hate rally was held in Lakewood on Sunday. According to the news release the event was held after recent events in the country and in Lakewood.

Lakewood residents wrote messages of love with chalk next to three swastikas after they woke up to the symbols spray painted on their sidewalks Wednesday morning on Belle Avenue.

A 32-year-old woman was killed after police said 20-year-old James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. last week.

During the rally the crowd chanted "hate has no home here," one of the speakers at the event said adults set the example for children.

State Representative Nickie Antonio and Lakewood City Council President Sam O'Leary also spoke at the rally.

