Man shot twice outside of Tower City, police looking for the suspect

Cleveland police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot multiple times, hitting the victim twice. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for the man accused of shooting a 27-year-old man outside of the north doors of Tower City on Saturday night.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. Brian Jones was on the phone with his child's mother as she was on her way to pick him up. CPD said the suspect who is the brother of the child's mother approached him on a bicycle and started an argument. Investigators said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot multiple times, hitting Jones twice.

Police identified the suspect as Randall Wallace, he has not been arrested yet. Wallace took off and went eastbound on Prospect Avenue.

