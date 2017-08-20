Woman shot in the head while driving in Cleveland

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the head while driving in Cleveland around 4 a.m. on Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

Police said the woman was driving in the area of East 79th Street and Donald Avenue. The victim and another woman in the car told police they approached a large crowd in the road.

Police said the crowd parted to let the car though, someone in the crowd shot at the car and the victim was hit in the head.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and she was conscious and breathing. No arrests have been made yet.

The name of the victim has not been released.

