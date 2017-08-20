Lorain Police investigate murder-suicide on Oberlin Avenue - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lorain Police investigate murder-suicide on Oberlin Avenue

Police said detectives discovered video recordings that documented the events leading to the death of the victim and were able to identify the 55-year-old man who was responsible for her death.
LORAIN, OH (WOIO) -

The Lorain Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide. According to a news release around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 police responded to the 4600 block of Oberlin Avenue after receiving several 911 calls of shots fired.

Investigators located a 24-year-old woman, she was declared dead at the scene. She had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said detectives discovered video recordings that documented the events leading to the death of the victim and were able to identify the 55-year-old man who was responsible for her death.

Around 2 p.m. on Aug. 20 investigators went to the suspect's Amherst Township home armed with a search warrant. While officers were speaking with a family member of the suspect, the suspect went to the garage and took his own life.

The names of the suspect and victim are not being released at this time. Police said there are not believed to be any other suspects at large, the investigation will continue. 

