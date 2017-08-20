Bay Village woman travels to Wyoming for total solar eclipse vie - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Bay Village woman travels to Wyoming for total solar eclipse viewing

BAY VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) -

A Bay Village woman is in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to get the best view possible for the total solar eclipse. Sue Zanetti said she has her view glasses ready for Monday.

She adds all the hotels in the area are sold out and all the rental cars at the local airport were sold out as well. Zanetti said vendors are selling eclipse beer, eclipse food and eclipse shirts.

She compared it to a Cleveland Browns tailgate.

"Live music playing at the bottom of the mountain, live music all over, so it's definitely one big eclipse party," Zanetti said.

The duration of the entire eclipse in Wyoming will be just under three hours on Aug. 21.

"I don't even know what to expect, it's going to be really cool," Zanetti said.

Zanetti adds she will watch the 2024 eclipse from Cleveland. 

