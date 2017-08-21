Best places in Northeast Ohio to watch the 2017 solar eclipse

The solar eclipse is here, and Northeast Ohio will have less than three hours to view the stellar event!

Effects from the eclipse should start to be evident on Aug. 21 beginning just after 1 p.m. in Cleveland. Peak eclipse viewing takes place at approximately 2:30 p.m. and moves past Northeast Ohio just before 4 p.m.

As a reminder, NEVER look directly at the sun without proper eye wear during the eclipse because of the potential of serious eye damage. Here are several of the best places in Northeast Ohio to view the solar eclipse:

The Great Lakes Science Center is holding a "Stellar Eclipse" party with activities, demonstrations, and eclipse coverage from across the country.

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is hosting a eclipse-viewing party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will be given safe viewing glasses and a telescope will be used.

The Cuyahoga Astronomical Association is hosting an eclipse event at Edgewater Park with telescopes and eye protectors.

In Geauga County, a partial solar eclipse party will be held at Observatory Park from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can try out several methods of viewing the eclipse and try hands-on activities during the event.

Avon Lake officials will host an event at Blesser Park with local astronomers and NASA representatives on hand.

Case Western Reserve University is holding an eclipse party with a telescope projection and eclipse glasses available for attendants.

The Summit Metro Parks system will host a solar eclipse celebration in Akron at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm Visitors Center, with naturalist, astronomy volunteers, and more.

