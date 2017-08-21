Ohio man dies in hospital 2 weeks after car crash

A Wayne County man died after spending two weeks in an Ohio hospital because of injuries sustained during a crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Aug. 5 on Canton Road in Springfield Township. According to troopers, 53-year-old Steven Most, of Marshallville, was driving a 1997 Ford Crown Victoria when he crossed the center line and hit a 66-year-old man's vehicle.

EMS took Most to Akron City Hospital with serious injuries. He died from his injuries two weeks later on Aug. 20. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Two occupants in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital, but only sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

