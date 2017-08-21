Detectives: Video shows encounter before murder of 24-year-old L - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Detectives: Video shows encounter before murder of 24-year-old Lorain woman

Kristen Malinowski (Source: Lorain Police) Kristen Malinowski (Source: Lorain Police)
Jeffrey Shindler (Source: Lorain Police) Jeffrey Shindler (Source: Lorain Police)
LORAIN, OH (WOIO) -

Lorain police have identified the 24-year-old woman that was killed in a murder-suicide on Saturday.

According to police, Kristen Malonowski was fatally shot by 55-year-old Jeffrey Shindler. Officers responded to an apartment building in the 4600 block of Oberlin Avenue late Saturday night for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, police found Malinowski suffering from several gunshot wounds near the building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives discovered video from the apartment building that shows the encounter between Malinowski and Shindler before the shooting. Police were eventually able to identify Shindler.

Police responded to the suspect's home in Amherst Township on Sunday to serve an arrest warrant, but Shindler ran to his garage when officers arrived. He was later found suffering from a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Detectives have not provided a motive for Malinowski's murder.

Lorain police are expected to hold a new conference Monday afternoon to release additional details. 

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-08-21 14:20:42 GMT
    First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

  • Powerball jackpot up to $535M, drawing Saturday

    Powerball jackpot up to $535M, drawing Saturday

    Thursday, August 17 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-08-17 14:00:30 GMT
    Friday, August 18 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:46:47 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $535 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $535 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

  • Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:37:36 GMT
    Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly