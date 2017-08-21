Detectives: Video shows encounter before murder of 24-year-old Lorain woman

Lorain police have identified the 24-year-old woman that was killed in a murder-suicide on Saturday.

According to police, Kristen Malonowski was fatally shot by 55-year-old Jeffrey Shindler. Officers responded to an apartment building in the 4600 block of Oberlin Avenue late Saturday night for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, police found Malinowski suffering from several gunshot wounds near the building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives discovered video from the apartment building that shows the encounter between Malinowski and Shindler before the shooting. Police were eventually able to identify Shindler.

Police responded to the suspect's home in Amherst Township on Sunday to serve an arrest warrant, but Shindler ran to his garage when officers arrived. He was later found suffering from a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives have not provided a motive for Malinowski's murder.

Lorain police are expected to hold a new conference Monday afternoon to release additional details.

