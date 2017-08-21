'Orange' air quality alert issued on solar eclipse day for Northeast Ohio

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued an "orange," which could pose health risks for sensitive groups of people.

Monday's "orange" level alert pertains especially to sensitive people. Active children and adults, or people with lung disease should reduce prolonged of heavy exertion outdoors.

The alert comes on the day that the solar eclipse will be visible in Northeast Ohio. Crowds of people will be gathering outside for the event.

If sensitive individuals must go outside, they should take more breaks and do less intense activities. Coughing and shortness of breath are a sign that it is time to go inside.

Temps are expected in the 80s on Monday. Click here for a full weather forecast.

To help reduce pollution, officials urge people to not idle their vehicles, use public transportation for short trips, refuel after dusk and use battery powered yard equipment.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.