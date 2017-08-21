'Orange' air quality alert issued on solar eclipse day for North - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

'Orange' air quality alert issued on solar eclipse day for Northeast Ohio

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued an "orange," which could pose health risks for sensitive groups of people. 

Monday's "orange" level alert pertains especially to sensitive people. Active children and adults, or people with lung disease should reduce prolonged of heavy exertion outdoors.

The alert comes on the day that the solar eclipse will be visible in Northeast Ohio. Crowds of people will be gathering outside for the event.

If sensitive individuals must go outside, they should take more breaks and do less intense activities. Coughing and shortness of breath are a sign that it is time to go inside.

Temps are expected in the 80s on Monday. Click here for a full weather forecast.

To help reduce pollution, officials urge people to not idle their vehicles, use public transportation for short trips, refuel after dusk and use battery powered yard equipment.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-08-21 14:20:42 GMT
    First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

  • Powerball jackpot up to $535M, drawing Saturday

    Powerball jackpot up to $535M, drawing Saturday

    Thursday, August 17 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-08-17 14:00:30 GMT
    Friday, August 18 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:46:47 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $535 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday August 16, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $535 million for Saturday night's drawing.

    More >>

  • Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Hopkins passenger reunited with valuable ring, thanks to TSA

    Friday, August 18 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-18 14:37:36 GMT
    Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)Marijke Dauwen, who wears her deceased brother’s class ring as a tribute to him, was passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Hopkins in July when another passenger inadvertently picked up the ring. (Source: TSA)

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>

    A Transportation Security Administration Officer helped reunite a passenger traveling through Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with a valuable ring she misplaced at the airport last month.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly