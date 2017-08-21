Huge speakers playing Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon' in Cleveland during solar eclipse

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will play "Dark Side of the Moon" during the eclipse Aug. 21. (Source: Rock Hall)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "Rock Box" speakers will play Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon through speakers at the Rock Hall in Cleveland this afternoon during the solar eclipse.

Around 1:50 p.m., the speakers will start playing the album inside and outside of the Rock Hall. The final song on the album, Eclipse, will play during peak eclipse time in Cleveland -- 2:30 p.m.

The speakers on East 9th Street will play moon and sun-related songs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Rock Hall and Destination Cleveland teamed up to install the public speakers for the Republican National Convention in 2016. LAND Studio also helped coordinate the project.

The 2-foot wide speakers were designed by Mark Reigelman, a 2006 graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Art. Seven speakers were installed around downtown Cleveland last year from Progressive Field to the Free Stamp.

Cleveland's skies won't be completely clear for today's solar eclipse. While the Cleveland area will have plenty of sunshine out there late this morning, a few more clouds will stream in through the afternoon.

Don't despair. It won't be totally overcast, but clouds may cover the sun from time to time.

WARNING: An "orange" air quality alert issued for eclipse day

The solar eclipse begins at 1:06 p.m. in Northeast Ohio and ends at 3:51 p.m. The best time to see it will be around 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland 19 News Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said Monday will be sunny with a high of 84 degrees.

There is no chance of rain. There will be little to no cloud coverage.

On Aug. 21, in the middle of the day it will get nearly completely dark in Cleveland thanks to the first solar eclipse since 1918.

A total solar eclipse will move the moon in front of the sun casting a shadow on all 50 states, and in Northeast Ohio we will have about an 80 percent blockage around 2:30 p.m.

According to NASA the last total solar eclipse to pass over the US coast to coast was 1918. The next time it will happen is in 2024. NASA has a complete website with all of the information on the 2017 total eclipse here.

