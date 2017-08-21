Watch NASA's live 360° video of the solar eclipse in Charleston, S.C.

View of the solar eclipse in Cleveland from the Great Lakes Science Center. (Source: WOIO)

Today, America will experience its first total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years.

The total eclipse is only visible in 14 states but a partial eclipse will be visible from everywhere else in the US.

If you're working and can't go outside to see the once-in-a-lifetime event for yourself, don't worry we'll bring it to you.

Cleveland 19 is live-streaming the whole event, starting at 1 p.m. and ending around 3:45 p.m.

LIVE: WATCH SOLAR ECLIPSE AS IT PASSES IN OHIO

We’ll be embedding the live stream here as soon as it’s available.

