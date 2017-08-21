Oberlin city officials consider replacing Columbus Day

During Monday night's council meeting, Oberlin officials are expected to discuss a move to abolish Columbus Day and replacing it with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Council members previously voted to approve the change, but Law Director Jon Clark said the resolution needed to be reworked during a July 3 meeting.

Numerous cities across the country, including Denver and Phoenix, have recently renamed Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day as a counter-celebration, according to CNN. The day is meant to promote the culture and history of the Native American people. If the legislation is approved on Monday, Oberlin would be the first in Ohio to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Police are expected to have extra officers in attendance because of the large crowds that are expected.

Click here to read the city of Oberlin's complete resolution.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.