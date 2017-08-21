Your solar eclipse playlist

Not sure what to listen to during this event?

We have the perfect playlist for your solar eclipse party.

Here comes the sun, The Beatles Walking on sunshine, Katrina & The Waves Blinded by the light, Manfred Mann’s Earth Band Total Eclipse of the Heart, Bonnie Tyler I wear my sunglasses at night, Corey Hart When the sun goes down, Kenny Chesney Moondance, Van Morrison Dancing in the dark, Bruce Springsteen Dancing in the dark, Rhianna Eclipse, Pink Floyd Ain’t no sunshine, Bill Withers A Place in the Sun, Stevie Wonder Don’t Let the sun go down on me, Elton John Dancing in the moonlight, King Harvest Blister in the sun, Violent Femmes

Join in our Facebook conversation below and add some of your favorites!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.