Ohio tattoo artists offer free ink to cover up hate symbols

Following the tension in Charlottesville with white supremacist groups, an Ohio tattoo studio is now offering free tattoos to cover up hate symbols.

Rich Regal, the owner of Modified Studios Tattoo Gallery in Lancaster, Ohio, announced in a Facebook post that his studio is starting a program that offers free cover-ups to people with offensive tattoos. The project's name is "Project Hate Cover-Up. In the post, he said, "Let's do our small part to stop the hate!"

The creator hopes that other local and national tattoo artists can follow a similar path.

A Facebook group was created for additional information.

If interested in a "Project Hate Cover-Up," a consultation must be done in person.

The tattoo studio is approximately 30 miles southeast of Columbus.

