Mom who tried to kill her 2 kids pleads guilty, avoids trial

The Canton woman charged with attempting to murder her two children pleaded guilty in Stark County Court of Common Pleas Court Monday.

Nicole Auman, 31, had previously plead not guilty to two counts of attempted murder.

Judge Frank Forchione immediately sentenced her to 15 years in prison.

On April 4, Auman made a disturbing call to the Canton 911 emergency dispatcher. She said, "I cut my children's throats."

Auman's 7- and 10-year-old daughters were hospitalized after their mother cut the girls' throats and wrists, according to Canton Police. Both girls survived.

