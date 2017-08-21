Powerball jackpot up to $650M, drawing Wednesday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Powerball jackpot up to $650M, drawing Wednesday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Saturday August 19, increasing the next jackpot to $650 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

The Powerball numbers (white) for the Wednesday night's drawing: 17-19-39-43-68 The Powerball (red) Power number: 13. 

The next Powerball drawing is in two days. The cash option is $411.7 million.

No one has hit the Powerball since June 10.

The Powerball drawing time is at 11 p.m. The deadline to buy tickets is 9:58 p.m.

Tickets cost $2 each.

