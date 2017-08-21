Man in court for one case arrested for burglary, kidnapping in a - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man in court for one case arrested for burglary, kidnapping in another city

Aaron Berry (Source: Willoughby Police Department) Aaron Berry (Source: Willoughby Police Department)
WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) -

Willoughby police arrested Aaron Berry, 25 year old Painesville resident, Friday August 17, for charges of kidnapping, burglary, and domestic violence.

On Sunday August 13 at 12:20 p.m., officers received a call from an unknown woman who gave the dispatcher an address for Fox Run Apartments. Authorities responded to the apartment complex and while checking the buildings they located the 21-year-old victim inside her apartment.

The victim told police that she was just assaulted and held against her will for over an hour before the suspect left. The suspect was identified as the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Aaron Berry. Berry fled the scene once he discovered the victim had called 911.

The victim said she came home, to her first floor apartment, around 11 a.m. that morning and once she got inside, Berry came running out of the bedroom and attacked the victim by throwing her to the ground and choking her. The victim also said that Berry refused to let her leave and held onto her cell phone for over an hour.

The victim was able to get her cell phone back and called 911.

The victim was unsure how Berry got inside her apartment.  

Berry was arrested when he appeared the Mentor Municipal Court for another case.

He is currently being held at the Lake County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

