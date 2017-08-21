Accident causes highway entrance closure in Willowick

Police are warning motorists about a highway on-ramp closure in Willowick. (Source: Raycom Media)

Rush hour and evening commuters should avoid the East 305th Street State Route 2 West on-ramp for the next several hours.

According to the Willowick Police Department, a Monday afternoon accident triggered the on-ramp closure.

To avoid the traffic stoppage, police are asking drivers to plot out another route.

