Accident causes highway entrance closure in Willowick - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Accident causes highway entrance closure in Willowick

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
WILLOWICK, OH (WOIO) -

Rush hour and evening commuters should avoid the East 305th Street State Route 2 West on-ramp for the next several hours.

According to the Willowick Police Department, a Monday afternoon accident triggered the on-ramp closure.

To avoid the traffic stoppage, police are asking drivers to plot out another route.

