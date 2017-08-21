Heroin, guns and 'Jason' mask found during Willoughby Hills traffic stop

Heroin, guns, marijuana, gloves and a Halloween mask were all recovered from an August 11th traffic stop in Willoughby Hills. (Source: Willoughby Hills Police Department)

Willoughby Hills police are investigating a traffic stop that occurred earlier this month, which led to four felony arrests and heroin and gun seizures.

According to police, officers pulled up to a car parked along the Interstate 90 eastbound berm on August 11th, and searched it after "a strong odor of marijuana" was detected.

They found what appeared to be a large amount of black tar heroin, three guns (two of which were stolen), a pair of gloves, a "Jason Voorhees" Halloween mask and marijuana.

The driver, Quinten Kirk, 22, of Brooklyn, and passengers De’Anthony Wiggins, 22, and Anthony Wiggins, 24, both of Cleveland, were all arrested on charges of first-degree felony heroin possession, first-degree felony heroin trafficking, fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon, fifth-degree felony possessing criminal tools, two counts of fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to the Willoughby Municipal Court.

All three have been arraigned and have gone through their preliminary hearings. Kirk and De’Anthony Wiggins are in Lake County Jail, while Anthony Wiggins is out on bond.

The fourth suspect, Taylor Davis, 22, of Cleveland Heights, is charged with first-degree felony heroin possession, first-degree felony heroin trafficking and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Police are anticipating more arrests in connection with the incident.

