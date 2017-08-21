Local health leaders host forum to discuss Zika Virus - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Copy-Local health leaders host forum to discuss Zika Virus

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Zika virus might have you worried heading into summer, and that’s why local leaders met Tuesday to discuss the impacts of the virus. 

The topics of discussion ranged from the signs and symptoms of Zika and how you can contract it to things you can do to prevent mosquitoes from being around you and your home. 

One of the experts who spoke Tuesday says 80 percent of those who get the Zika virus are asymptomatic, meaning they don't show any symptoms at all. 

As stated in previous reports, the message was stressed that pregnant women are at the highest risk. 

“The Centers for Disease Control are advising you not to travel to those pandemic areas, you know, it can lead to birth defects and so on,” said Shannon Lands. 

Right now, in the United States, the only people who have the Zika virus are those who contracted it outside of the country. 

While it hasn’t happened here in the Lucas County area, hospitals have procedures to follow in the event that it does. 

“Hospitals are going to make sure that, that individual gets tested, and we have that protocol to follow to contact Ohio Department of Health and make sure that those individuals are being properly taken care of for it,” said Eric Zgodzinski, Director of communication and Environmental Services. 

It takes two to 14 days after the bite to see clinical symptoms, which usually are resolved in two to seven days. 

The Zika virus can be transferred through blood,urine, semen, saliva and breast milk.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Watch NASA's live 360° video of the solar eclipse in Charleston, S.C.

    Watch NASA's live 360° video of the solar eclipse in Charleston, S.C.

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:53:48 GMT

    Today, America will experience its first total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years. The total eclipse is only be visible 14 states but a partial eclipse will be visible from everywhere else in the US.  

    More >>

    Today, America will experience its first total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years. The total eclipse is only be visible 14 states but a partial eclipse will be visible from everywhere else in the US.  

    More >>

  • Powerball jackpot up to $650M, drawing Wednesday

    Powerball jackpot up to $650M, drawing Wednesday

    Monday, August 21 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-08-21 17:45:25 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-08-21 17:49:13 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Saturday August 19, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $650 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

    More >>

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Saturday August 19, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $650 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

    More >>

  • LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-08-21 14:20:42 GMT
    First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly