Invasive mosquito found in Toledo, could be potential carrier of Zika Virus

The Toledo Area Sanitary District discovered a breeding population of Asian Tiger Mosquitoes, or Aedes albopictus.

The mosquitoes were found in the area of Dorr Street and Westwood on August 18.

Asian Tiger mosquitoes are typically daytime biting mosquitoes that are associated with being potential carriers for several mosquito-borne diseases of concern, such as the Zika Virus.

The mosquitoes are the first documented population of the invasive species within Lucas County.

They breed in cryptic water-holding containers commonly found around homes.

Officials say that it's very important that homeowners look for potential mosquito breeding locations around their homes to help contain and prevent the spread of this mosquito.

To reduce mosquito breeding, empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths and other containers that hold water.

If homeowners have containers that are too big to empty, officials say products that contain BTI, or Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, work to control mosquito larvae and can be purchased from home improvement stores.

Officials say these products can be very effective is used according to the manufacturer's instructions and individual product label.

Toledo Area Sanitary District employees will also be canvassing area neighborhoods looking for mosquito breeding locations over the next several days.

Control efforts have been increased in the area and surveillance will be ongoing to determine the extent of the mosquitoes' establishment.

Visit the Ohio Department of Health mosquito website for more information.

