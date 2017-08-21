Lighten it up and read funny solar eclipse tweets

Let there be light ... and laughs.

The solar eclipse, which was catapulted into super stardom Monday thanks to social media, was quite the sight.

People traded stories and experiences, so now let's trade some laughs on the funniest commentary from today:

Don't lie, you looked at the eclipse just like Donald Trump did https://t.co/faHrKdRCvF pic.twitter.com/23NwUYBMlv — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 21, 2017

Took a picture of what I saw when the Solar Eclipse occurred pic.twitter.com/rn6ca4VMdL — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 21, 2017

Bruh everyone wildin for the 2017 solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/32KcEWVBYt — jon. (¯??L???¯? ?) (@luckynumber77_) August 21, 2017

Lowell Palmer: solar eclipse ready since 1969. pic.twitter.com/EKEhY4cpH7 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 21, 2017

Amazing shot of the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/DXOMPeRg5u — Cleveland SportsTalk (@CLEsportsTalk) August 21, 2017

