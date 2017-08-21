Concussion debate: Mothers weigh in on whether children should play football

As the concussion debate churns on, Cleveland 19 recently spoke to several mothers and coaches around the region to get their take on whether parents should think twice before sending their children into football programs.

The input from parents might surprise you.

Doctors diagnose more than 3 million concussion cases every year and they're working to find ways to help keep athletes safe.

"The more concussions an athlete suffers in their lifetime, the larger the risk that they're going to have in regards to long term issues," said Jason Cruickshank, senior athletic trainer at the Cleveland Clinic.

According to the Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of a concussion may include:

Headache or a feeling of pressure in the head

Temporary loss of consciousness

Confusion or feeling as if in a fog

Amnesia surrounding the traumatic event

Dizziness or "seeing stars"

Ringing in the ears

Nausea

Vomiting

Slurred speech

Delayed response to questions

Appearing dazed

Fatigue

