Euclid police keep angry protesters at bay during city council meeting

Euclid police work to keep the peace at city council meeting Monday. (Source: WOIO)

A Euclid city council meeting was disrupted Monday evening by a group of protesters angered over a violent confrontation between the city's police officers and a Cleveland man, and a police-involved shooting earlier this year.

On Saturday, August 12, a Euclid police officer conducted a traffic stop and pulled over 25 year old Cleveland resident Richard Hubbard along East 228th Street.

During the process of the traffic stop, according to police, officers ordered Hubbard out of the car and to face away in order to take him into custody.

Hubbard, according to the release, ignored the order to face away and as the officer attempted to take Hubbard into custody he began physically resisting.

A violent struggle lasting over three minutes ensued and additional officers were needed to eventually take Hubbard into custody.

The incident was captured on the police dash-camera.

In response, Euclid Mayor Kirsten Gail said the video raised "some very serious concerns."

Protesters at the Euclid city council meeting were also angry over a police-involved shooting back in March, that killed 23-year-old Luke Stewart.

Stewart was shot and killed while he was sitting in a car at East 222nd Street and Milton Avenue.

The Ohio Attorney General's office has turned over its investigative findings on this shooting to the Cuyahoga County grand jury.

At one point Monday night, the Euclid city council meeting had to be stopped as protesters and neighbors angry with police tried to shout and interrupt the event.

