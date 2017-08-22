Browns beat Giants 10-6, start NFL preseason 2-0

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer showed more promise in his second exhibition game, and the Cleveland Browns defense held the New York Giants to only six points, topping the Giants for a 2-0 start in the preseason.

The Giants star quarterback Eli Manning and phenom wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. both started, but the Browns defense was able to keep the duo in check. New York was held to 212 total yards and gave up two turnovers to Cleveland, including a goal-line interception in the fourth quarter. Myles Garrett, the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, sacked Giants backup Geno Smith in the first half for a 9-yard loss.

Brock Osweiler started the second game in a row for the Browns, but Kizer scored the game's only touchdown on a one-yard run. He would finish with eight completions for 74 yards, while Osweiler tossed for 25 yards and an interception.

During the post-game press conference, Browns coach Hue Jackson said he wants to name a starting quarterback later this week, which would end the weeks-long quarterback competition seemingly between Osweiler, Kizer, and Cody Kessler. Here are Kizer's highlights:

Kizer's fellow rookie, Jabrill Peppers, also left an imprint on the game. Peppers notched his first start in the preseason and returned a punt for 31 yards, which ignited the fans at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Before Monday's game, more than a dozen Browns players huddled up and knelt down during the national anthem. Lineback Christian Kirksey said, "We were just praying over the country and praying over things going on. We did it as respectfully as possible and we respect everything that happened with things in the military."

The Browns travel to Florida this weekend for their third preseason game against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

