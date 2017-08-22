Indians' Andrew Miller leaves game with apparent injury

CLEVELAND (AP) - Andrew Miller has been pulled from a game with an apparent injury just days after Cleveland's relief ace returned from the disabled list.

Miller began the seventh inning Monday night by walking Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts on six pitches - including a number of fastballs that failed to reach 90 mph - and then threw one pitch to Andrew Benintendi before walking off the mound. Indians manager Terry Francona and a team trainer had a brief conversation with Miller, who then left the field.

Miller was making his second appearance since missing more than two weeks with patella tendinitis in his right knee.

The left-hander is 4-3 with a 1.65 ERA and has 79 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings.

