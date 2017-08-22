Ohio will be in the path of totality for 2024 solar eclipse

The 2017 partial solar eclipse has come and gone, but Ohioans have something to look forward to in 2024; the next solar eclipse is expected to fall directly over Cleveland.

Northeast Ohio witnessed a partial solar eclipse this year, but the next total eclipse should be a real spectacle. According to GreatAmericanEclipse.com, the moon will completely cover the sun on April 8, 2024 will pass directly over cities like Cleveland, Toledo, Dayton, and Indianapolis. Outlying cities like Columbus, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Detroit are expected to see about a 95 percent eclipse on that day.

Many experts believe that the eclipse in 2024 will be more spectacular than Monday's stellar event because it will block out the sun for more than 6 minutes, which is twice as long as Monday's lasted. It will be the longest total solar eclipse experienced in the world until 2114.

Monday's solar eclipse occurred 38 years since the country's last total eclipse. The event in 2024 takes place in only seven years.

In case you missed Monday's partial eclipse in Northeast Ohio, here it is:

