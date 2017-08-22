Ohio will be in the path of totality for 2024 solar eclipse - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio will be in the path of totality for 2024 solar eclipse

The next total solar eclipse passes over Cleveland in 2024 (Source: GreatAmericanEclipse.com) The next total solar eclipse passes over Cleveland in 2024 (Source: GreatAmericanEclipse.com)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The 2017 partial solar eclipse has come and gone, but Ohioans have something to look forward to in 2024; the next solar eclipse is expected to fall directly over Cleveland.

Northeast Ohio witnessed a partial solar eclipse this year, but the next total eclipse should be a real spectacle. According to GreatAmericanEclipse.com, the moon will completely cover the sun on April 8, 2024 will pass directly over cities like Cleveland, Toledo, Dayton, and Indianapolis. Outlying cities like Columbus, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Detroit are expected to see about a 95 percent eclipse on that day.

Many experts believe that the eclipse in 2024 will be more spectacular than Monday's stellar event because it will block out the sun for more than 6 minutes, which is twice as long as Monday's lasted. It will be the longest total solar eclipse experienced in the world until 2114.

Monday's solar eclipse occurred 38 years since the country's last total eclipse. The event in 2024 takes place in only seven years.

In case you missed Monday's partial eclipse in Northeast Ohio, here it is:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Watch NASA's live 360° video of the solar eclipse in Charleston, S.C.

    Watch NASA's live 360° video of the solar eclipse in Charleston, S.C.

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:53:48 GMT

    Today, America will experience its first total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years. The total eclipse is only be visible 14 states but a partial eclipse will be visible from everywhere else in the US.  

    More >>

    Today, America will experience its first total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years. The total eclipse is only be visible 14 states but a partial eclipse will be visible from everywhere else in the US.  

    More >>

  • Powerball jackpot up to $650M, drawing Wednesday

    Powerball jackpot up to $650M, drawing Wednesday

    Monday, August 21 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-08-21 17:45:25 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-08-21 17:49:13 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Saturday August 19, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $650 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

    More >>

    No one matched the winning Powerball numbers on Saturday August 19, 2017, increasing the next jackpot to $650 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

    More >>

  • LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-08-21 14:20:42 GMT
    First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)First day of school for students in NE Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>

    Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly