Van caught on camera ramming store during smash-and-grab attempt in Cleveland

Police are investigating an attempted smash-and-grab at a convenience store on Cleveland's east side Tuesday morning.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to the Kwick Food Market in the 3600 block of East 116th Street just after 3 a.m.

The business owner shared surveillance video with Cleveland 19 News that shows a silver mini-van repeatedly driving into the storefront. The ATM was not taken during the incident, but the building sustained significant structural damage.

The attempted smash-and-grab is still under investigation.

