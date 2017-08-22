13 kids taken to hospital for check-up after Cleveland school bus accident

13 kids were taken to a hospital after the crash (Source: WOIO)

Police and paramedics responded to a crash involving a school bus on Cleveland's west side Tuesday morning.

According to Cleveland EMS, the crash happened near the intersection of West 32nd Street and Trowbridge Avenue at approximately 9 a.m.

The crash involved a school bus and a car that struck a nearby house.

EMS said 13 children, the bus driver, and the driver of the passenger vehicle were taken to MetroHealth Hospital for check-up. All injuries are believed to be minor.

The crash is still under investigation.

