Man diagnosed with cancer hosting bone marrow drive to save lives

One local family is giving back and trying to bring communities together through bone marrow donation.

The Kotynski family is hosting a "Be The Match Registry" drive this weekend in Hudson.

Rick Kotynski says almost 2 months ago, he and his family's life changed drastically when he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a fast growing cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

"Blood work came back bad, the doctor kept pursuing and they identified that I had leukemia," he said.

He and his wife Kim say before the diagnosis, he was healthy, in good shape and didn't have any symptoms.

He spent 42 days in the hospital for chemotherapy. During that time, he and Kim saw many people who needed donors. So they joined "Be The Match Registry."

"Every four minutes someone is diagnosed with some kind of blood disease and we need to find a match for each of these people. It's very simple: people come in, fill out paperwork and just get a swab of the cheek with a q-tip and they register with be the match," she said.

Rick explains even though he's still fighting for his own life, he had to get involved.

"The reality is when I sat on the 11th floor of the Cleveland clinic is that there's a lot of people who need this, it's not just for me, you can save a life," he said.

He may not even need the donation but he and Kim believe this will make a difference.

"If it's possible to help one person, it's totally worth it. Once you get diagnosed, you live it, that's all you think about, that's all you can do and we hope to continue this years to come," Kim said.

The drive will be Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Barlow Community Center, 41 S. Oviatt, Hudson, OH. It only takes 5 minutes to become a potential life saver.

