Camilla, a 10-month-old hound mix, needs a Furever Home: Cleveland APL Pet of the Week

Camilla, a 10-month-old hound mix, is available at the APL. (Source: Cleveland Animal Protective League)

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog or cat every Tuesday.

Today the APL is bringing Camilla, a sweet, 10-month old Hound mix. She’s an active young dog and she’s great with other dogs and people. Like any young dog, she still needs basic training and guidance, but she has a good start on housebreaking and already knows many basic commands.

Upcoming events:

Sunday, Aug. 27: Dog Paddle and Pet-a-Palooza, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ledge Pool Hinckley Reservation ($5 donation requested per dog to benefit Medina SPCA and Cleveland Animal Protective League)

Details

It's not raining cats and dogs, just hundreds of dogs at Cleveland Metroparks Ledge Pool for the annual Dog Paddle and Pet-a-Palooza.



Visitors can bring their non-aggressive dogs to swim at Ledge Pool. A mini dog fair will also be held on the grounds with exhibitors and vendors to purchase items to pamper the pooches. The Cleveland APL will be on hand with adoptable dogs and cats. Celebrate the dog days of summer at Dog Paddle & Pet-a-Palooza!

The Cleveland APL is launching its Catmas in July adoption promotion today: all adult cats 1 year and older are available for only $5 and all kittens under 1 are available for only $20.

Location

1729 Willey Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Did you know dog droppings can impact our groundwater, streams, and lake? When it rains, bacteria from doggie doo can soak into groundwater, or be carried by rainwater to storm sewers which carry the flow to nearby streams. In both cases, the water is not treated at a wastewater treatment plant, and that's not good for the environment.

