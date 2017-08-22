Gov. Kasich responds to President Trump's address: 'Bring our tr - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Gov. Kasich responds to President Trump's address: 'Bring our troops home'

President Trump address the country
CLEVELAND, OH

President Donald Trump declared his intentions to keep American troops fighting in Afghanistan during his address to the nation on Monday night.

During the address, Trump unveiled his new strategy in Afghanistan, but he would not talk about the number of troops that will be committed to the campaign.

While campaigning for presidency, Trump alluded to pulling military resources out of Afghanistan, but now feels that the country could create a haven for terrorists including al-Qaida and ISIS.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) released a statement following President Trump's address. He believes it is important to help develop Afghanistan, but he said is it time to "bring our troops back home without reigniting civil war in that country."

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) also released a statement:

"Our military men and women, and their families, have given so much already. Tonight, President Trump is asking even more of them without a plan to transfer power to the Afghan government or a plan to leave the country. A commitment to 'win' is not a clear strategy, and our troops on the ground in Afghanistan deserve more. Let me be clear – we cannot commit more troops and taxpayer dollars to this war until we have a clear exit strategy. This is a reversal from the President's years of criticizing this war – both as a private citizen and a candidate. Tonight's address left us with nothing more than unanswered questions."

