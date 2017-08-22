Police: Man hides in Family Dollar overnight to rob manager (photos)

The FBI and Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person they say robbed the Family Dollar store located at 12107 St. Clair Ave.

The armed robbery took place on August 10, 2017. The suspect is believed to have hid in the store overnight and robbed the store manager at gun point as the store was being opened. This robbery is similar to two other previous robberies in the same area.

CPD: Man slept in Family Dollar overnight, robbed it the next morning

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows who this may be, and possibly two others, can provide anonymous tips to Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Cleveland Police Department. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

