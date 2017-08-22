RTA testing electric, zero-emission bus in downtown Cleveland

A new electric bus on the streets in downtown Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is testing a Tesla-style transit bus on various routes throughout Northeast Ohio.

The Proterra bus is a battery-electric bus with zero-emissions and is built to last nearly two decades of on-road service.

Depending on the bus model, a Proterra electric bus could last about 350 miles on less than five hours of charging time.

A typical city bus that runs on diesel averages approximately $32,401 in annual maintenance costs and $32,642 in annual fuel costs. A Proterra electric bus can save approximately $16,636 annually compared to diesel operating costs.

The company also claims that the buses are designed with the driver and passenger safety in mind.

Commuters can expect to see the battery-operated bus tested by RTA beginning this week.

