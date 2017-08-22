New $700M Powerball jackpot! 2nd largest jackpot ever

Powerball jackpot up to $700 million. (Source: WOIO)

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday has inched into the No. 2 spot on the list of the largest jackpots in U.S. history.

No one matched the winning numbers on Saturday August 19, increasing the next jackpot to $700 million!

Wednesday's #Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $700 million. RT if you're ready for the draw! pic.twitter.com/A48RLNM7W6 — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) August 22, 2017

The biggest ever was last year's January 13, $1.6 billion Powerball prize.

The Powerball numbers (white) for the Wednesday night's drawing: 17-19-39-43-68 The Powerball (red) Power number: 13.

The next Powerball drawing is in two days. The cash option is $443.3 million.

No one has hit the Powerball since June 10.

The Powerball drawing time is at 11 p.m. The deadline to buy tickets is 9:58 p.m.

Tickets cost $2 each.

Record jackpots listed below:

3. $656 million Mega Millions

March 30, 2012

4. $648 million Mega Millions

December 17, 2013

5. $590.5 million Powerball

May 18, 2013

6. $587.5 million Powerball

November 28, 2012

7. $564 million Powerball

February 11, 2015

8. $540 million Mega Millions

July 8, 2016

9. $487 million Powerball

July 30, 2016

10. $448.4 million Powerball

August 7, 2013

11. $447.8 million Powerball

June 10, 2017

12. $435 million Powerball

February 22, 2017

13. $429.6 million Powerball

May 7, 2016

14. $425.3 million Powerball

February 19, 2014

15. $414 million Mega Millions

March 18, 2014

16. $399.4 million Powerball

September 18, 2013

17. $393 million Mega Millions

August 11, 2017

18. $390 million Mega Millions

March 6, 2007

