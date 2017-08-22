Police say hate crime suspect yelled 'go back to your own country'

Police need your help identifying a suspect involved in a hate crime.

On Aug. 20, a group of men was ordering from a food cart on Old River Road when the suspect, possibly named Greg, began screaming racial remarks including, "you don't belong, go back to your own country," according to the police department's Facebook page.

Police said the suspect then punched the victim in the face between two-and-three times, causing the victim to hit his head on the cement and lose consciousness. The victim suffered a broken jaw and several teeth were knocked out.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please contact Detective Williams at 216-623-2708.

